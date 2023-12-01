What has changed?

According to EU Regulation 1907/2006, it will become prohibited from 1 December 2023 to place on the market, and use, for supply to the general public, Cumene in concentrations of >0.1% in a mixture.

Therefore, aviation fuels that may contain Cumene above the 0.1% threshold may only be supplied to professional users.

How will this impact me?

Customers purchasing fuel that may contain Cumene above the 0.1% threshold through a self-serve machine shall only do so if they are professional users.

The use of any self-serve is an implied confirmation by you that you are a professional user.

What is a professional user?

Professional users are those who:·

hold a professional pilot licence

only fuel in a controlled airport environment

only use bp supplied aviation fuel for aircraft use only and for no other purpose

have pilot training, knowledge, and experience in fuelling aircraft

are fully aware of the provisions of the Material Safety Data Sheet

take all appropriate safety precautions when fuelling the aircraft

ensure that the fuelling is made to the closed system of the aircraft only.

Is this applicable for Avgas or Jet A1?

Cumene can be found in both Jet A1 and Avgas. Air bp is taking measures to reduce and eliminate Cumene where feasible with our supply base.

What is Cumene?

Cumene is an organic compound that is a constituent of crude oil and many types of refined fuels including ground and aviation fuels.

It serves no defined purpose in fuels.

Did the content of fuels sold by Air bp change?

These measures are not a result of any change in our fuel, or how we source it. Cumene has long existed in aviation and ground fuels, however, regulations have now reclassified as a CMR (Carcinogenic, Mutagenic and Reprotoxic) chemical.

Where feasible, we are working to eliminate or reduce Cumene from our fuel supply.

What can I do if I am unsure?

If you do not fulfil the criteria of professional users, or are unsure, then our recommendation is to be fuelled by a specialist operator with you not being physically involved with the aircraft refuelling process.

Please go to Air bp's where to find tool to find out your nearest bp operated location.

Do I need to take any extra precautions?

It is recommended that users of aviation fuels review the material safety datasheets and take the precautions that are relevant to them. This may include recommended PPE including Nitrile Gloves.

Where can I get the Material Safety Data Sheets of the fuel?

Go to the Material Safety Data Sheet database to find the MSDSs for the products we supply.