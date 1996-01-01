With aviation a hard-to-abate sector, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is recognized as being key to reducing carbon emissions in the near and long term. Last month bp announced that it is aiming to materially grow biofuels production (focused on SAF) to around 100,000 barrels per day by 2030.

To achieve these volumes bp recently announced plans to deliver five biofuel projects focused on SAF across the globe: Kwinana in Australia, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Castellón in Spain, Lingen in Germany and Cherry Point in the US. By 2030 we expect these plants to produce around 50,000 barrels per day.

In addition, our joint venture in Brazil, bp Bunge Bioenergia – one of the largest bio-ethanol producers in Brazil – aims to produce around 30,000 barrels per day by 2030 net to bp.

For more news and views please click here.