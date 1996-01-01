To achieve these volumes bp recently announced plans to deliver five biofuel projects focused on SAF across the globe: Kwinana in Australia, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Castellón in Spain, Lingen in Germany and Cherry Point in the US. By 2030 we expect these plants to produce around 50,000 barrels per day.
In addition, our joint venture in Brazil, bp Bunge Bioenergia – one of the largest bio-ethanol producers in Brazil – aims to produce around 30,000 barrels per day by 2030 net to bp.
