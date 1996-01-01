As we shared with you last month, myinvoice will be closing soon and will be replaced with myairbp, Air bp's new customer account management platform. If you have not registered in time you may not be able to manage your account.

What you need to do:

Complete your registration for myairbp: look for the registration email by searching “Act now - register for myairbp - your NEW customer portal“, click 'Verify my account', enter your e-mail address, choose a password and that's it you can start using myairbp right away.

Start using myairbp to manage all your accounts, invoices, find pricing details for locations across our global network and order fuel order all on one platform.

If you need help completing registration or logging in, follow the steps to frequently asked questions below, access our support videos here or complete the contact us form.

I haven’t been sent a registration email

All current myinvoice users have now been sent a registration email – it may be in your spam folder. Look for the email by searching “Act now - register for myairbp - your NEW customer portal". If you are unable to find the email in your inbox or spam folder, please complete this contact us form to let us know that you may have not received a registration email and ensure that you include your 7-digit GRN and account name.

The registration token has expired

You can request a new registration token to be sent to you by completing this form. Please note the registration link expiries after 7 days.

Can I share my registration token with a colleague in my organisation?

Please do not forward the registration link to a colleague or peer. The registration link is unique to you and cannot be used to register a colleague who has another email address to you. If you would like us to invite a colleague to myairbp, please contact your account manager.

I have registered but forgot my password

Enter your email address on the log in page then click ‘Forgot password?’. You will need to confirm your email. Once confirmed, a password reset link will be sent to your email. You will need to reset your password promptly, before the link expires. If the link expires before you reset your password, repeat the steps above.