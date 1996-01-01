As we wrap up the last three months of the year, there are still some key events left in our diary including European Rotors in Amsterdam, Aviation Carbon at London Heathrow both in November and MEBAA in Dubai in December.

October has seen Linn Tonsberg speaking at the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai from 2-3 October. We have also been busy supporting the Volare Airshow at Reggio Emilia airport in northern Italy. With the Italian aviation industry ranking fourth in Europe and seventh in the world by size, the event offered a great networking platform for operators, manufacturers and suppliers. We were also delighted to attend and support this year’s World Aviation Festival, which took place 8-10 October in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

November saw our team heading back to Amsterdam from the 4th to the 7th to support this year’s European Rotors. The four-day event is a popular fixture in the rotorcraft sector and is focused on shaping the future of vertical flight. We will also be attending this year’s Aviation Carbon event being held at London Heathrow 25-26 November. Andreea Moyes, Air bp’s global head of sustainability, will join a leadership panel to discuss the industry’s progress to net zero.

Before the year draws to a close, we’re looking forward to supporting the Middle Eastern Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) event in Dubai 10-12 December.

