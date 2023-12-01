Self-serve fuelling update

According to EU Regulation 1907/2006, applicable in the EU, from 1 December, 2023 it is prohibited for us to place on the market and supply Cumene to the general public in concentrations of >0.1% in a mixture:
What does this mean for you?
Cumene can typically be traced at low level concentrations in fuels. Therefore, at our self-serve facilities we can now only sell aviation fuel to professional users who adhere to the following:
- hold a professional pilot licence
- only fuel in a controlled airport environment
- shall only use bp supplied aviation fuel for aircraft use and for no other purpose
- have pilot training, knowledge and experience in fuelling aircraft
- are fully aware of the provisions of the Material Safety Data Sheet (a copy of which can be found here)
- take all appropriate safety precautions when fuelling the aircraft
- ensure that the fuelling is made to the closed system of the aircraft only.
If you do not fulfil the above then our recommendation is to be fuelled by a specialist operator, with you not being physically involved with the aircraft refuelling process. To locate a specialist operator please visit airbp.com/wheretofind
If you have any questions regarding the above please refer to our FAQ at airbp.com/selfserve