Self-serve fuelling update

According to EU Regulation 1907/2006, applicable in the EU, from 1 December, 2023 it is prohibited for us to place on the market and supply Cumene to the general public in concentrations of >0.1% in a mixture:



What does this mean for you?

Cumene can typically be traced at low level concentrations in fuels. Therefore, at our self-serve facilities we can now only sell aviation fuel to professional users who adhere to the following:

hold a professional pilot licence

only fuel in a controlled airport environment

shall only use bp supplied aviation fuel for aircraft use and for no other purpose

have pilot training, knowledge and experience in fuelling aircraft

are fully aware of the provisions of the Material Safety Data Sheet (a copy of which can be found here)

take all appropriate safety precautions when fuelling the aircraft

ensure that the fuelling is made to the closed system of the aircraft only.

If you do not fulfil the above then our recommendation is to be fuelled by a specialist operator, with you not being physically involved with the aircraft refuelling process. To locate a specialist operator please visit airbp.com/wheretofind

If you have any questions regarding the above please refer to our FAQ at airbp.com/selfserve