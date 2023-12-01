Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Self-serve fuelling update

Self-serve fuelling update

Release date:
December 2023
According to EU Regulation 1907/2006, applicable in the EU, from 1 December, 2023 it is prohibited for us to place on the market and supply Cumene to the general public in concentrations of >0.1% in a mixture:

 

What does this mean for you?

Cumene can typically be traced at low level concentrations in fuels. Therefore, at our self-serve facilities we can now only sell aviation fuel to professional users who adhere to the following: 

  • hold a professional pilot licence 
  • only fuel in a controlled airport environment
  • shall only use bp supplied aviation fuel for aircraft use and for no other purpose
  • have pilot training, knowledge and experience in fuelling aircraft
  • are fully aware of the provisions of the Material Safety Data Sheet (a copy of which can be found here)
  • take all appropriate safety precautions when fuelling the aircraft 
  • ensure that the fuelling is made to the closed system of the aircraft only.

If you do not fulfil the above then our recommendation is to be fuelled by a specialist operator, with you not being physically involved with the aircraft refuelling process. To locate a specialist operator please visit airbp.com/wheretofind

 

If you have any questions regarding the above please refer to our FAQ at airbp.com/selfserve