US AOPA announcement on unleaded Avgas

With the recovery from the pandemic seeing pilots increasingly return to the sky, work is ongoing in the area of unleaded Avgas.

Currently, the primary Avgas grade 100LL continues to dominate the market for spark ignition piston engine flight. However, as the industry aspires to move away from the use of leaded Avgas for environmental reasons, the unleaded mid-octane grades UL91 and UL94, which can be used by some piston engine aircraft, have become available at some airports in Europe and the US.

In addition, industry work under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI) to develop a high-octane unleaded replacement for 100LL remains ongoing. Under PAFI a detailed laboratory, engine and flight test programme is underway with two candidate fuels currently being assessed, one from Phillips66/ AFTON and one from Lyondell. This forms a key part of the US Eliminate Aviation Gas Lead Emissions (EAGLE) programme together with mid-octane unleaded Avgas supply and related items.

In parallel to PAFI, on the 1 September the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) announced a new high-octane unleaded Avgas had been granted approval for fleet-wide use in the US under the FAA supplementary type certificate (STC) system. The product, ‘G100UL’ has been developed independently by General Aviation Modifications Incorporated (GAMI). Details of the fuel specification and technical evaluation are yet to be released.

Air bp is engaged and following developments closely as your fuel partner. The aspiration remains to meet the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) EAGLE initiative announced in February this year. The initiative presents a clear plan to transition piston-engine aircraft to lead-free aviation fuels by the end of 2030. It calls for an industry and government partnership to expand and accelerate the actions and policies necessary for a viable high-octane unleaded replacement for the current 100LL, without compromising the existing transportation infrastructure system, aviation safety and the economic and broader public benefits of general aviation.