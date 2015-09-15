Air BP continues to strengthen UK presence as Gold sponsor of BGAD 2015

Air BP returns to the 11th Business and General Aviation Day (BGAD) today, September 15th as a Gold Sponsor demonstrating its commitment to provide continued support to the UK General Aviation market. The sponsorship also supports a key Air BP location with London Biggin Hill having been an Air BP customer for over twenty years. The sponsorship complements a continued growth in UK activity for the aviation fuel supplier. Within the last year it has invested in airport infrastructure at several key airports, bolstered its globally recognised Sterling Card network and has completed significant bulk contract renewals.

In late 2014 Air BP completed a full refurbishment of the fuel facilities at Carlisle Lake District Airport. The installation of a new Avgas storage tank substantially raised capacity at the airport from 7000 litres to 20,000 litres. The upgrade facilitated improved stock management underpinning a more robust fuel supply. Additionally Air BP agreed to a five year fuel supply deal with Stobart Aviation, the aviation arm of the Stobart group and owners of Carlisle Lake District Airport.

Contracts for bulk fuel supply have been renewed at both London Oxford Airport and London’s premier heliport, the London Heliport in Battersea. Air BP will provide bulk fuel supply for Jet A1 and Avgas at London Oxford and will supply Jet A1 at the London Heliport. Air BP has invested significantly in London Oxford’s infrastructure as volumes of business continue to grow at the Sterling Card acceptance location.

Air BP recently signed an agreement to provide bulk fuel supply to Humberside Airport for both Jet A1 and Avgas. In addition Air BP will provide Humberside Airport with vehicle and tank farm maintenance as well as the full support of its expert technical team. Air BP will also work more closely with Eastern Airways, the majority stakeholder of the airport, to ensure that the airline’s fuel requirements are being adequately met. Air BP is committed to providing clients with a holistic business approach to address the needs of primary and secondary customers at its growing list of national and international locations.

New Sterling Card locations

In the UK Air BP currently serves 48 Sterling Card locations and is continuing to expand the UK network. It has added four new locations in the past months: RVL Aviation at East Midlands Airport, Aviation Park Group at Hawarden/Chester Airport, Newquay Cornwall Airport and Coventry Airport; and will be announcing a further three new locations before the end of the year. The growing network offers Sterling Card customers more choice and convenience when paying for fuel across Air BP’s 700 locations globally. Each Sterling Card location undergoes Air BP’s rigorous qualification process which ensures customers can be assured of consistent high quality fuelling standards across the globe.