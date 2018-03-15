Air BP’s Australian fuelling operations certified carbon neutral as it meets the National Carbon Offset Standard

The accreditation gives Air BP licence to use the carbon neutral certification trade mark in Australia in relation to its refuelling operations. It also means that Air BP can participate in the Carbon Neutral Network, a growing network of leaders in carbon management in Australia.
Air BP’s carbon neutrality for into aircraft refuelling operations involves quantifying greenhouse gas emissions at Air BP operated locations from the point at which fuel is delivered to onsite airport storage facilities, to the sale of fuel ‘at the aircraft wing tip’. Air BP then uses various methods to reduce emissions in its operations. Carbon credits are purchased by BP’s carbon offset business, BP Target Neutral, which invests in low carbon development projects around the world, to offset the remaining emissions.
The NCOS is a voluntary industry standard designed to manage greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality. It provides best-practice guidance on how to measure, reduce, offset, report and audit emissions.
