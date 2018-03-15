Air BP’s Australian fuelling operations certified carbon neutral as it meets the National Carbon Offset Standard

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has further reinforced its environmental credentials by achieving carbon neutral certification for the refuelling services of its 70-strong Australian fuelling operations, in line with the Australian National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS).

The accreditation gives Air BP licence to use the carbon neutral certification trade mark in Australia in relation to its refuelling operations. It also means that Air BP can participate in the Carbon Neutral Network, a growing network of leaders in carbon management in Australia.



We are very pleased to receive this certification in Australia. It highlights our commitment to our environmental strategy and the wider industry’s carbon reduction goals. This is good news for Air BP in Australia and good news for the environment. We anticipate that our customers will welcome the news too. Alan Wilson Managing Director, Air BP Asia Pacific

Air BP’s carbon neutrality for into aircraft refuelling operations involves quantifying greenhouse gas emissions at Air BP operated locations from the point at which fuel is delivered to onsite airport storage facilities, to the sale of fuel ‘at the aircraft wing tip’. Air BP then uses various methods to reduce emissions in its operations. Carbon credits are purchased by BP’s carbon offset business, BP Target Neutral, which invests in low carbon development projects around the world, to offset the remaining emissions.





The NCOS is a voluntary industry standard designed to manage greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve carbon neutrality. It provides best-practice guidance on how to measure, reduce, offset, report and audit emissions.