Air bp – Proud to Lead as SAF Gold Sponsor at IATA AEF Mexico 2025

As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our valued partnership with IATA AEF, Air bp is once again proud to serve as the SAF Gold Sponsor for the upcoming Aviation Energy Forum in Mexico.

This year, we are offsetting 10% SAF for all attendee travel, reinforcing our dedication to supporting lower-carbon aviation.

How we deliver this commitment

Air bp offsets attendee travel through our internal mass balance system, which ensures traceable and certified SAF volumes are matched to the event’s footprint. Our SAF is ISCC PLUS certified and produced at our bp refinery in Castellón, Spain, using co-processing technology in partnership with a customer



Drawing on two years of travel data from previous AEF events, we’ve calculated an average CO₂ footprint of 16 tonnes per event, which guides our SAF contribution.

The SAF is ISCC plus certified, and we provide all documentation to IATA once the offset has been completed.

Our legacy of support

Air bp has proudly held the SAF Gold Sponsor title since 2022, gaining valuable experience and insight. We continue to work closely with IATA to ensure attendees understand the impact of our contribution and any adjustments that may be needed each event.

What is mass balance SAF.