Air bp – Proud to Lead as SAF Gold Sponsor at IATA AEF Mexico 2025

As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our valued partnership with IATA AEF, Air bp is once again proud to serve as the SAF Gold Sponsor for the upcoming Aviation Energy Forum in Mexico.
This year, we are offsetting 10% SAF for all attendee travel, reinforcing our dedication to supporting lower-carbon aviation.
Air bp offsets attendee travel through our internal mass balance system, which ensures traceable and certified SAF volumes are matched to the event’s footprint. Our SAF is ISCC PLUS certified and produced at our bp refinery in Castellón, Spain, using co-processing technology in partnership with a customer
Drawing on two years of travel data from previous AEF events, we’ve calculated an average CO₂ footprint of 16 tonnes per event, which guides our SAF contribution.
The SAF is ISCC plus certified, and we provide all documentation to IATA once the offset has been completed.
Air bp has proudly held the SAF Gold Sponsor title since 2022, gaining valuable experience and insight. We continue to work closely with IATA to ensure attendees understand the impact of our contribution and any adjustments that may be needed each event.
Air bp can support your customers with secure, scalable SAF supply tailored to your decarbonisation goals—delivered with trusted expertise, flexible contracts, and digital simplicity.
Supported by:
Contact your Air bp account manager to find out more, or connect with us at IATA AEF.
Join our Sustainability Director, Andreea Moyes, for an insightful session focused on understanding RefuelEU and the evolving legislative landscape across Europe. This webinar will help you interpret mandates and prepare for what’s ahead.
An interactive panel discussion featuring Andreea Moyes alongside experts from our Technical, Biofuels, and Regulatory Affairs teams.
We’ll address the most frequently asked customer questions and share how Air bp is supporting the industry and our partners in achieving their SAF goals.
These webinars are part of our commitment to thought leadership and customer support, and follow the success of our October RefuelEU session, which received a 4.5-star satisfaction rating and 100% relevance feedback from attendee
bp mostly produces, trades and sells oil and gas, alongside transition activities such as EV charging, bioenergy and renewables that are a much smaller but key part of bp’s business.