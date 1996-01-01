Site traffic information and cookies

Air bp – Proud to Lead as SAF Gold Sponsor at IATA AEF Mexico 2025

As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our valued partnership with IATA AEF, Air bp is once again proud to serve as the SAF Gold Sponsor for the upcoming Aviation Energy Forum in Mexico.

 

This year, we are offsetting 10% SAF for all attendee travel, reinforcing our dedication to supporting lower-carbon aviation.

 

How we deliver this commitment

 

Air bp offsets attendee travel through our internal mass balance system, which ensures traceable and certified SAF volumes are matched to the event’s footprint. Our SAF is ISCC PLUS certified and produced at our bp refinery in Castellón, Spain, using co-processing technology in partnership with a customer


Drawing on two years of travel data from previous AEF events, we’ve calculated an average CO₂ footprint of 16 tonnes per event, which guides our SAF contribution.

 

The SAF is ISCC plus certified, and we provide all documentation to IATA once the offset has been completed.

 

Our legacy of support

 

Air bp has proudly held the SAF Gold Sponsor title since 2022, gaining valuable experience and insight. We continue to work closely with IATA to ensure attendees understand the impact of our contribution and any adjustments that may be needed each event.

 

What is mass balance SAF.

 

  1. Mass balance is a chain-of-custody model used to track and verify the sustainability attributes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) when it is physically mixed with conventional jet fuel. It allows certified SAF to be blended into the existing fuel infrastructure while maintaining traceability of its environmental benefits.
  2.  Instead of requiring physical segregation, mass balance ensures that the amount of SAF introduced into the system equals the amount claimed, even if the actual molecules used by the end customer are mixed with fossil fuel. This enables scalability and practicality in SAF distribution.
  3. Users who are part of the system can then claim the equivalent volume of SAF, based on a mass balance calculation, ensuring the total claimed SAF matches the total SAF produced.
Find out more about SAF here

Delivering trusted expertise and real-world solutions for sustainable aviation


Air bp can support your customers with secure, scalable SAF supply tailored to your decarbonisation goals—delivered with trusted expertise, flexible contracts, and digital simplicity.


Supported by:

  • Long-term partnerships and trust
  • Technical and sustainability expertise
  • Flexible supply models
  • Digital tools for emissions tracking and reporting
  • Ease of doing business and regulatory alignment

Contact your Air bp account manager to find out more, or connect with us at IATA AEF.

Air bp SAF Webinars: Navigating the Complexity of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Webinar 1: Navigating RefuelEU


Join our Sustainability Director, Andreea Moyes, for an insightful session focused on understanding RefuelEU and the evolving legislative landscape across Europe. This webinar will help you interpret mandates and prepare for what’s ahead.


Webinar 2: Meet the Experts – Deep Dive into Customer Issues


An interactive panel discussion featuring Andreea Moyes alongside experts from our Technical, Biofuels, and Regulatory Affairs teams.

 

We’ll address the most frequently asked customer questions and share how Air bp is supporting the industry and our partners in achieving their SAF goals.

 

These webinars are part of our commitment to thought leadership and customer support, and follow the success of our October RefuelEU session, which received a 4.5-star satisfaction rating and 100% relevance feedback from attendee

