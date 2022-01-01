Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyze information about the use of our website and to enable the website to function properly. Cookies enable us and our partners to show you relevant advertising when you visit our website and third-party websites, including social networks. For more information or to customize your preferences, go to "Manage cookie preferences". Click "Allow" if you agree to the use of cookies, or "Reject" to allow only technically necessary cookies.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Terms of Reference

Terms of Reference

Allgemeine Einkaufsbedingungen der BP Europa SE für Lieferungen und Leistungen

Deutsch

Allgemeine Einkaufsbedingungen der BP Europa SE für Lieferungen und Leistungen

pdf / 193.9 KB
Download
General terms and conditions of purchase of BP Europa SE for deliveries and services

English

General terms and conditions of purchase of BP Europa SE for deliveries and services

pdf / 211 KB
Download

Informationen zu den LkSG-Anforderungen

pdf / 90.4 KB
Download

Information on LkSG Requirements

pdf / 100.5 KB
Download