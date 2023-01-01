Hildegard Bison received her doctorate in law from the University of Bonn.

Before moving to bp, Dr. Hildegard Bison worked as a lawyer for 18 years in an international law firm specializing in commercial law. For twelve of those years she was a partner. During this time she advised a large number of German and international companies in matters relating to corporate law.

Dr. Hildegard Bison has been with bp since 2012 and, as head of the Legal Department, has been responsible for all legal matters relating to BP Europa SE. In addition to providing support for the countries covered by BP Europa SE, she also supports all other countries within the bp Group on the European continent, as well as South Africa.

With effect from 1st January 2018: Dr. Hildegard Bison has been appointed as a member of the board of BP Europa SE. She is responsible for Legal Affairs, Corporate Compliance and Corporate Governance Structure.

