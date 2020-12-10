bp and Amazon deepen their successful relationship

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

10 December 2020
  • Agree major expansion of bp’s supply of renewable energy to Amazon in Europe
  • Migration of key bp data and applications to AWS ahead of schedule, supporting accelerated digitalization across bp
bp and Amazon have agreed to extend their longstanding relationship, with bp to supply additional renewable energy to power Amazon’s operations, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabling the acceleration of bp’s programme to digitise its infrastructure and operations.  

 

bp sees building relationships with major corporate partners such as Amazon as a key part of its strategy of transforming into an integrated energy company and to delivering its ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and helping the world get to net zero. 

William Lin, bp’s executive vice president, regions, cities & solutions, said: “Our successful relationship supports both bp’s and Amazon’s ambitions to reduce our emissions and help our customers reduce theirs. Amazon is helping bp with innovative digital technologies and, using our trading capabilities and scale, we will give Amazon the reliable and flexible renewable energy supplies they need to meet their ambition to decarbonise.”

 

“These new agreements with bp help us toward our goal of powering our operations with 100 percent renewable energy,” said Nat Sahlstrom, Director, Amazon Energy. “Our push for more renewable energy is one step toward our goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of Amazon’s commitment to The Climate Pledge.”

 

bp to supply more renewable energy for AWS data centres

In a new series of clean power agreements, bp has agreed to more than triple the renewable power that it will supply Amazon in Europe. 


bp will supply Amazon with an additional 404MW of wind power in Europe, starting in 2022 - 275MW sourced from a new wind project in Sweden and 129MW from two new wind projects in Scotland. This is in addition to the companies’ December 2019 agreement for bp to supply AWS in Europe with around 170MW of renewable power.  

 

AWS enabling bp’s digital transformation

Building on their longstanding relationship, in December 2019 bp agreed to migrate over 900 key applications hosted in its European mega data centres to the AWS cloud. 


One year on, the migration is running ahead of schedule with over 60% of bp’s European mega data centre workloads now migrated to the AWS cloud, including business-critical applications and trading platforms. By utilizing AWS’s services, data centres and cloud capabilities, bp can reduce energy use and emissions from its own digital infrastructure and data centres. 


bp’s increasing digital transformation includes data migrations and application modernization to cloud-native technologies, as well as collaboration on several artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning use cases, for example:

  • using Talk2Me – an automated AI support system powered by Amazon Alexa – to reduce 40% of helpdesk calls in bp retail; 
  • migrating to the Amazon Aurora cloud database for bp trading, achieving new levels of operational resiliency and performance improvements; and 
  • modernizing bp procurement and supply chain using Amazon QuickSight, a business intelligence tool powered by machine learning, to automatically track purchases and analyse spending trends.


 As more data accumulates, repetitive tasks can be automated, optimizing costs and processes, and driving efficiencies. 


bp and Amazon continue to see potential to further grow and deepen their relationship, increasing the benefits of digital innovation and support for achieving their common sustainability ambitions.

