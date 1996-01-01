Commercial and industrial

As a bp customer, you'll have access to wholesale energy supplied from a variety of sources (including renewables). We provide fixed rates, long-term contracts and many customizable solutions.
To help our customers we have invested in Grid Edge, an energy management company. Its technology helps customers predict, control and optimize a building’s energy profile.
Renewables are the largest source of energy growth, growing in importance in global power markets. We offer a variety of renewable power options to help you meet business enviromental objective. bp provides tailored, efficient and practical solutions to support your sustainability goals.
Renewable energy credits (RECs) are an important source of revenue for developers of renewable generation, providing liquidity and offering buyers a conduit to finance renewable facilities.
Energy providers compensate customers for reducing or shifting their their electricity usage during peak times. bp's demand response program helps you monetize your grid stabilization efforts while serving your community.