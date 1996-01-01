Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Retail energy supply and services

 
Access data, billing, market prices, daily market reports, weather and news through our customer portal

Retail energy customer portal
Questions? Contact the Customer Care team.
Please reach out to Customer Care at + 1 877 432 4530 or email us.
They are available Monday through Friday from 8am – 5pm CT. 

LDC and EDC emergency contacts

Empowering innovation

Commercial and industrial companies and institutions across North America rely on us for power, natural gas and renewable energy solutions. We deliver more than supply; we deliver new insights and opportunities. A conduit for innovation.

A spectrum of energy solutions

To address the evolving energy landscape: power, natural gas, renewables, demand response, energy efficiency, onsite generation and more

Expertise and knowledge

To help customers navigate the markets: market know-how, regulatory intelligence, hedging and risk management, and proprietary applications

Technology solutions

For greater transparency, including EDGi, our online customer portal for desktop, mobile and Apple watch that provides data, billing, market prices, daily market reports, weather and news

Our solutions

Every day, manufacturers, hospitals and universities across North America are working to solve the world’s greatest challenges. We work with them to solve their toughest energy challenges. That’s why we consistently rank among the top suppliers to commercial and industrial customers. Every year.

Natural gas

Commercial and industrial energy consumers throughout North America depend on us for reliable, competitively priced natural gas, responsive customer service and expertise to help navigate the markets.

Power

Active in all deregulated energy markets in North America, we have the knowledge and resources to help you manage your power strategy.

Energy portfolio optimization

A smart demand response strategy shouldn’t be an afterthought. As one of the largest demand response providers in North America, we can help you save money and achieve your sustainability objectives.

Renewables

Sustainability and economics can peacefully co-exist. We can help you add the right mix of renewables to your portfolio—easily and economically—through your existing retail agreements.

 

 

