Retail energy supply and services

To address the evolving energy landscape: power, natural gas, renewables, demand response, energy efficiency, onsite generation and more
To help customers navigate the markets: market know-how, regulatory intelligence, hedging and risk management, and proprietary applications
For greater transparency, including EDGi, our online customer portal for desktop, mobile and Apple watch that provides data, billing, market prices, daily market reports, weather and news
Commercial and industrial energy consumers throughout North America depend on us for reliable, competitively priced natural gas, responsive customer service and expertise to help navigate the markets.
Active in all deregulated energy markets in North America, we have the knowledge and resources to help you manage your power strategy.
A smart demand response strategy shouldn’t be an afterthought. As one of the largest demand response providers in North America, we can help you save money and achieve your sustainability objectives.
Sustainability and economics can peacefully co-exist. We can help you add the right mix of renewables to your portfolio—easily and economically—through your existing retail agreements.
We are one of the largest gas marketers North America. bp has been a leader in the Platts’ North American Gas Marketers rankings since 2002, with more than 3,500 wholesale customers depending on us for reliable delivery every day. We are also active on more than 235 pieplines, in every major basin and market.
Our Americas power team delivers sustained value and supports lower carbon ambitions. By working with colleagues in fuels and renewables, we represent a convergence point for many commodities.