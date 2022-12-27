Site traffic information and cookies

2023 Civil Engineering Intern

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 143968BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

Civil Engineering Interns are responsible for structural integrity management (SIM) of the BP Operated Offshore platforms in Caspian region, including: Management of engineering data (design, as-built, inspection and anomalies) as per BP procedures and standards; Provide structural engineering support to Area Operations teams, Disciplines, Cat A/B/C projects; Support rigorous application of the MOC process; Define scope of work and frequency for inspection/monitoring of substructures, appurtenances, foundations, topside structures; Provide Risk Based Assessments to confirm whether the offshore platforms structural components current condition meets their associated Performance Standards requirements etc.

