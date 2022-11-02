2023 Communications Intern

We propose an opportunity for undergraduate students of public relations and communications/marketing studying in the penultimate year (at their bachelors or masters) program to participate in Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse communications work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.
We are seeking an individual with a particular interest in the energy industry and corporate communications, to join bp AGT communications team within Communications and External Affairs department on a temporary basis from July until September 2023. In this position, the Intern will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of Communication team.
Key accountabilities: