2023 Communications Intern

Job summary

We propose an opportunity for undergraduate students of public relations and communications/marketing studying in the penultimate year (at their bachelors or masters) program to participate in Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse communications work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.

We are seeking an individual with a particular interest in the energy industry and corporate communications, to join bp AGT communications team within Communications and External Affairs department on a temporary basis from July until September 2023. In this position, the Intern will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of Communication team.



Key accountabilities:

Provide assistance to the Communications team in managing day-to-day activities;

Gather inputs and insights from various sources and communication channels and assist in producing engaging content fit for the right audiences;

Assist Communications team during internal and external engagements by preparing relevant materials, taking notes and supporting the team on site.

Perform other duties and tasks as assigned

Communications

Public Relations

Marketing

Relevant specializations for the role are: