2023 Drilling Engineering Graduate

Job summary

The Graduate Program is a global initiative for new graduate recruits in their 18-24 months with the company. While the Graduate Program may be delivered differently across the business segments worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of BP’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.

As a Drilling Graduate, your first year will be spent both at the rig site and in the office to learn the fundamentals of our operations. Here you’ll work as a well site engineer, providing technical support to the rig site teams and as a drilling engineer supporting the engineering team in addition to developing your own knowledge of drilling and completion operations. As a base for all of this, you must have a strong academic record in an engineering or natural sciences subject and, ideally, work experience too. This must be matched by your willingness to learn, to relocate wherever necessary and to undertake shift work, all in interesting and challenging environments.

Following the training period, you’re likely to move jobs every two or three years – to another project or a change of role, or possibly another location. Many drilling engineers continue in a technical role and become lead engineers or team leaders. Some pursue operations roles like rig site supervision. As you develop your skills, there will be opportunities for you to contribute to BP’s global operations in other part of the world. Whatever you pursue, we can offer you a thoroughly rewarding career based on what you’re good at, what you like to do, and what our business needs.

In your three-year early development program, you’ll be exposed to well design, construction, maintenance, repair and eventual decommissioning through formal and on-the-job training. An experienced mentor and graduate-level buddy will help you to find your way around the company. With targeted class room and on the job training, you will develop competencies to be a skilled drilling engineer.