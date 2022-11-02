Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. 2023 External Affairs Intern

2023 External Affairs Intern

2023 External Affairs Intern

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 142393BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We propose an opportunity for undergraduate students of public and international affairs studying in the penultimate year (at their bachelors or masters) to participate in Internship Programme at bp. This role will provide an extensive opportunity for those who would like to gain an inhouse external affairs work experience with bp and apply in practice the relevant knowledge and skills they have gained during their education.
We are seeking an individual with a particular interest in the oil and gas industry and energy geopolitics, to join bp AGT External Affairs team within Communications and External Affairs department on a temporary basis from June until September 2023. In this position, the intern will be required to collaborate and provide support to all members of External Affairs team.

Key accountabilities:

  • Provide assistance to the External Affairs team in managing day-to-day activities;
  • Monitor and produce analysis of external issues related to regional and global energy developments, sustainability development goals;
  • Assist External Affairs team during external engagements by preparing relevant materials, taking notes and supporting the team on site.
  • Perform other duties and tasks as assigned
Relevant specializations for the role are:
  • International Relations
  • Public Relations

Apply Search all jobs at bp