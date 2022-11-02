2023 Finance - Accounting, Reporting and Control Intern

Job summary

Summer Intern will be working in the Reporting Team within the Finance Accounting, Reporting and Control (ARC) department. The Reporting Team has overall responsibility for providing accounting services and financial reporting to respective Production Sharing Agreement - PSA (incl. accounting for bp’s share in the PSA) to meet the obligations to partners/state and bp Group. The role offers an excellent opportunity to deepen and broaden technical accounting skills (incl. specifics of oil and gas accounting). The post holder will be expected to contribute to wider team objectives to optimize processes and drive continuous improvements. Activities will encompass some of the following activities: prepare Joint Interest Billing, Annual Work Program & Budget and Cost Recovery reports required under respective PSAs; prepare monthly cash call requests to PSA partners; prepare UK statutory accounts for assigned bp legal entities; prepare Profit Tax Returns for assigned legal entities; prepare monthly statistical reports for the State Statistics Committee, the Central Bank and SOCAR; perform assigned period end/bp group close activities; support quarter end submission, Additional and Supplemental data collection and reporting; perform balance sheet reconciliation for assigned accounts; support various partner, state, internal, group and external audits; maintain compliance with all ARC policies/procedures/controls related to the area of responsibility; reconciliation of oil sales and preparation of the liftings report; prepare Special Purpose Statement audit report for respective PSA reports and Cost Recovery Report audits; provide support for any ad-hoc requests.

Relevant specializations for the role are: Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Commercial, Economics.