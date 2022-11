2023 Finance Graduate

Job summary

Finance Graduate will work on activities involving business case development, economic evaluations, creating and maximizing value from existing commercial agreements. Strong analytical skills, ability to multitask and prioritize agenda, knowledge of programming languages (preferably Python), ability to use judgment and assess risks and implications of decisions made, ability to engage effectively with functional experts, strong business and technical acumen, strong communications skills, good team playing skills will be critical for this role. The analysts will participate in the activities of the planning and commercial operations like application of economic evaluations methodologies, area development plans, planning forecasts update, as well as other commercial optimization activities.



Relevant specializations for the role are - Finance, Business Administration, Commercial, Economics, Accounting, Computational Finance, Data Science.