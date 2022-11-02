2023 Finance Intern

Job summary

Finance Summer Intern working in this group will work on activities involving Integrated Planning process; Budgeting and Forecasting, illuminating capital and cash cost performance relative to Plan and providing financial insight to the Technical Functions with focus on protecting, creating and maximizing value from existing commercial agreements. Depending on team assigned, the intern will participate in some of the activities of the Planning & Commercial Operations teams like assistance in development of the annual plans/latest estimate update; analysis of budgets and accruals calculation; familiarization with Production Sharing Agreement and support to partner reporting; get acquainted with commercial models and understanding the principles of economic evaluation and other general financial / commercial support. There will be opportunity to participate in internal budget review meetings with AGT VPs as well as attend partners’ budget workshops. Interns will make end of period presentations which will be evaluated by Supervisors/ Team Leaders.

Relevant specializations for the role are - Finance, Business Administration, Commercial, Economics, Accounting, Computational Finance, Data Science.