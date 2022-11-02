Site traffic information and cookies

2023 Finance Intern - Hydrocarbon Value Realization (HVR)

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 142222BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

HVR Summer Intern will be working in the AGT Hydrocarbon Value Realization (HVR) Team which is part of part of the central HVR & Commercial Optimization group Production & Operation Finance. The primary objectives of the AGT HVR team are to plan crude oil exports via pipelines, to accurately account for the quantity and quality of oil & gas and to manage hydrocarbon accounting and allocations, thus securing the delivery of financial value to the bp and co-ventures.

The post holder will have excellent opportunity to support HVR and Commercial Operations activities within AGT value chain and get knowledge in the following key areas:

  • Implementation of commercial terms of the PSAs and Transportation and Lifting Agreements
  • Hydrocarbon accounting including BTC Quality Bank and reporting
  • Management of crude oil export systems and lifting programs
  • HVR IT systems and models

