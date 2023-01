At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow . Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp.

We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy . That’s where you come in! ​

Global business services (GBS) is an integrated part of bp, driving business solutions that result in great outcomes across the globe. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organization across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

Designed for under graduate students, the GA/ARC (General Accounting/Accounting, Reporting and Control), Inter-company, Group Recharge or Fixed Asset Analyst are accountable in resolving BAU and complex issues as and when necessary, delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.