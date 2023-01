We bring with us over 100 years of experience steeped in the world of energy. More than a century defined by two core commodities, oil and gas, brings us to a pivotal point where we are transforming from an international oil company producing resources to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. We want to move fast but will do so with real discipline and care – keeping our focus on safety and performance while we transform, delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Our early careers hires help build an agile, innovative, and efficient bp; a purpose-driven, digitally enabled, fully integrated organization. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy . That’s where you come in! ​

Global business services (GBS) is an integrated part of bp, driving business solutions that result in great outcomes across the globe. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organization across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services to name a few.