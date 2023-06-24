2023 Geologist Graduate

Job summary

Role synopsis

The energy transition to a net zero future requires geoscientists to play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy while striving for an efficient transition. Here at bp, the combination of geology and geophysics — as geosciences — use leading-edge technology to develop and deliver low emissions, sustainable energy solutions. This includes exploring for and exploiting hydrocarbons as we continue to diversify supply to lower carbon energy sources like hydrogen, geothermal, renewables, CCUS & bioenergy. The energy transition is well underway, and its direction is shaped by geological factors, as well as economic, political, technology and societal considerations.

For this graduate role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geology team. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to characterise the Subsurface, describe uncertainty ranges, manage risk, and use large amounts of technical data to inform business decisions. Could you be the next geologist to join our team?



Essential education and criteria

Degree in Earth Science, or Geology with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 2021 to 2023

Good English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration.

This role is open for Egyptian nationals only.

Applicants must submit a detailed transcript of all courses completed and grades attained to date. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return to them at a later stage. Once you have submitted your application, however, you will no longer be able to edit it. You can still view your personal profile details in your account.

The energy transition to a net zero future requires geoscientists to play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy while striving for an efficient transition. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to develop and deliver low emissions, sustainable energy solutions. This includes exploring for and exploiting hydrocarbons as we continue to diversify supply to lower carbon energy sources like hydrogen, geothermal, renewables, CCUS & bioenergy. The energy transition is well underway, and its direction is shaped by geological factors, as well as economic, political, technology and societal considerations.



For this challenger role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geology team. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to characterise the Subsurface, describe uncertainty ranges, manage risk, and use large amounts of technical data to inform business decisions. Could you be the next geologist to join our team?



Here at bp, the combination of geology and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely deliver hydrocarbons and develop lower carbon energy sources.



Essential education and criteria

Degree in Earth Science, Geology or Geophysic with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 20 21 to 202 3

Good English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration

Desirable Criteria