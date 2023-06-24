2023 Geophysicist graduate

Job summary

Role synopsis

The energy transition to a net zero future requires geoscientists to play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy while striving for an efficient transition. Here at bp, the combination of geology and geophysics — as geosciences — use leading-edge technology to develop and deliver low emissions, sustainable energy solutions. This includes exploring for and exploiting hydrocarbons as we continue to diversify supply to lower carbon energy sources like hydrogen, geothermal, renewables, CCUS & bioenergy. The energy transition is well underway, and its direction is shaped by geological factors, as well as economic, political, technology and societal considerations.



Geophysicist graduate role will require the individual to be able to learn and operate with relevant support from senior members of the team in seismic interpretation, analysis, and integration of geophysical data with other disciplines supporting well concept and early well design squads. The Geophysicist graduate will support the integrated subsurface description (ISD), special studies and New Well Delivery activities and practices as it relates to the New Well Delivery common process. They will interface with drilling and completions teams to create well documents. They may be asked to provide geophysical operational support as needed. They may represent bp externally or in partner meetings.



Essential education and criteria

Degree in Earth Science, or Geophysics with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 2021 to 2023

Good English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration.

This role is open for Egyptian nationals only.

Applicants must submit a detailed transcript of all courses completed and grades attained to date. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return to them at a later stage. Once you have submitted your application, however, you will no longer be able to edit it. You can still view your personal profile details in your account.

As supplies of oil and gas are depleted, geoscientists play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to explore hydrocarbon resources and maximize their recovery from oil and gas reservoirs across the world. Now, we can find and produce oil and gas that was invisible to us only a few years ago.



Here at bp, the combination of geology, petrophysics and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely explore and recover hydrocarbon resources. Join us as a geoscientist challenger and you’ll find our dedication to today and tomorrow stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.



