2023 Geoscience Graduate

Job summary

As supplies of oil and gas are depleted, geoscientists play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to explore hydrocarbon resources and maximize their recovery from oil and gas reservoirs across the world. Now, we can find and produce oil and gas that was invisible to us only a few years ago.



Here at bp, the combination of geology, petrophysics and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely explore and recover hydrocarbon resources. Join us as a geoscientist and you’ll find our dedication to today and tomorrow stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.



The PPFG (Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient)/Geomechanics Specialist in the AGT may support Exploration and Development wells in well planning, execution, abandonment through the development of compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts. The level I may support at least one drill center/prospect and a regional project. They will engage geomechanics specialist support in the use of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, support pressure detection efforts for exploration/appraisal wells where appropriate, evaluate sub-surface related non-productive time (NPT) events into new forecasts. The Specialist will actively participate in PPFG/Geomechanics global calls/workshops to listen and share regional learning, regional workflows, and look for opportunities to incorporate learnings from other regions into local workflows and processes.



Geophysics role will require the individual to be able to Learn and Operate with relevant support from senior members of the team in seismic interpretation, analysis, and integration of geophysical data with other disciplines supporting well concept and early well design squads. The Geophysicist will support the integrated subsurface description (ISD), special studies and New Well Delivery activities and practices as it relates to the New Well Delivery common process. They will interface with drilling and completions teams to create well documents. They may be asked to provide geophysical operational support as needed. They may represent BP externally or in partner meetings.



There are: geology, geomechanics and geophysics roles in geoscience discipline therefore the job posting includes two job descriptions to allow you understand the specifics of each role.