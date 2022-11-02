2023 Geoscience Intern

Job summary

As supplies of oil and gas are depleted, geoscientists play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to explore hydrocarbon resources and maximize their recovery from oil and gas reservoirs across the world. Now, we can find and produce oil and gas that was invisible to us only a few years ago.



Here at bp, the combination of geology, petrophysics and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely explore and recover hydrocarbon resources. Join us as a geoscientist and you’ll find our dedication to today and tomorrow stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.



The intern will participate in some of the activities of the Exploration, Reservoir Management or Well Planning teams which are involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields. You will work with the Pore Pressure team on a project related to an aspect of a regional or field scale pore pressure/geomechanical study, using seismic outputs, well log or pressure gauge data for rock property/stress determination. During the internship you will get an assignment project which will continue throughout the duration of the internship, working closely with a technical coach. It will allow you to explore whether available data can be used to update current models or develop alternative scenarios to add value to future well planning.







There are summer internship roles: in Geology, Geophysics and Geomechanics within this job posting