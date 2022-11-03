2023 Health Safety & Security Intern

Site traffic information and cookies

2023 Health Safety &amp; Security Intern

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 142377BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

Interns perform entry-level functions in the HSE discipline. Activities may include assisting with risk assessments, supporting in delivering HSE roll outs; assisting in conducting incident investigation; analyzing and interpreting HSE performance data; supporting in delivery of self-verification activities at the worksites, supporting in delivery of annual safety equipment maintenance campaigns, assisting in developing HSE meeting and thematic roll out packs, assisting ordering of safety equipment materials.
Note: this job may require occasional trips offshore or to remote field locations.
Relevant specializations for the role are:

  • Engineering of Emergency Management and Life Safety
  • Environmental protection in oil and chemistry field
  • Engineering of environmental protection

