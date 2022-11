Job summary

Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

There are following sub-entities within Production & Operations (P&O) HSE and carbon:

Process and Operational Safety

Health & Industrial Hygiene

Environment & Social Responsibility

Carbon

Risk systems and Learning

Remediation management

HSE&C Graduate programme has been designed to give recent graduates a solid foundation through frontline experience as well as providing personal development.

The Primary Learning Objectives of HSE&C Graduate programme is for you to gain an understanding of how bp and P&O HSE&C:

Satisfies bp's strategy that has three focus areas: resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility and low carbon energy, which together make an integrated energy company.

Implements the operating management system (OMS) to ensure our operations are executed systematically.

Works with the Disciplines and Squads to reduce risk and assure safe, compliant and reliable operations.

Delivers discipline and regional regulatory requirements, objectives and targets through rigorous management of performance and continuous improvement.

This will be achieved through stretching work-based assignments and intentional on-the-job Learning supplemented as appropriate by Formal Learning, and other Developmental Resources (books, tools, coaching, etc.).

HSE Graduate is intended to operate as a continuum that keeps focus on agreed deliverables and actions. These will be completed through the course of doing the job after which the self-assessment should be updated. Actions and opportunities will be identified and planned at the Programme Progress Review, and the cycle starts over.

Engineering of Emergency Management and Life Safety

Environmental protection in oil and chemistry field

Engineering of environmental protection

Relevant specializations for the role are: