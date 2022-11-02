2023 Instrument and Control Engineering Intern

Instrument and Control Interns should understand and help to operate and maintain bp’s Control systems and sub elements which include physical measurement devices such as pressure, level, temperature, flow transmitters, fire & gas detection, turbine & compressor unit control systems, emergency shutdown & control valves , Safety Instrumented Systems(SIS), the Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), and SCADA systems , Digital Security (DS) of these systems. They also should involve in Control loop monitoring and tuning and Alarm Management.