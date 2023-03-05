2023 Integrity Engineering Graduate

Job summary

The Graduate Programme is a global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 24-36 months with the company. While the programme may be delivered differently across the business entities worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates, and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of bp’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.

Reporting to the Integrity Management Discipline Lead within the Engineering, Maintenance, and Reliability team based in Muscat Office, the Integrity Management Engineering Graduate will work closely with various disciplines across the organizations to gain the necessary development skills to act as an Integrity Management Engineer managing Corrosion & Inspection programs and providing an overall integrity assurance for the facilities within block 61.

The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of establishing a new operating center which will aspire to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of BP facilities worldwide.