2023 Mechanical Engineer Graduate

Mechanical engineers hold a variety of specializations. They can specialize in rotating equipment such as compressors, turbines, and gearboxes; they can specialize in integrity management of the entire operation; or they can focus on mechanical systems such as process equipment, vessels, piping, valves, fittings, and flexible hoses. Regardless of the specialization, mechanical engineers are called upon to participate in discipline specific design reviews, HSE reviews, task risk assessments, commissioning and start-up of new or modified equipment, and problem resolution.



The global operations organization is responsible for safe, reliable and compliant operations, including upstream production assets and midstream transportation and processing activities.