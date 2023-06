Replying and reporting all oral or written Auto and Industrial calls coming from customers and end users

Entering the quality complaints regarding Auto and Industrial product groups received from customers and end users into the system, coordinating them with the laboratory, interpreting them; preparing the form to be delivered to the customer, replying and regularly reporting the call

Communicating with the customer again after 1 month, especially when new product is recommended for monitoring performance of quality complaints

Reporting the problems included within the customer complaints to the related marketing and sales units

Reaching and reporting all Quality Targets (QDMS TS16949)

Working in coordination with the related internal departments; handling potential questions and complaints to be received from the customers regarding performances of those departments in an effective and efficient to ensure customer satisfaction

Contacting and being in coordination with all departments regarding the answers to be given to customers and problem solving

Management of the agent and relationships with Call Center Turkcell

Establishing close relations with the company (Intranet) from which software support is obtained regarding the CRM program

Developing the customer relations and carrying out customer visits for establishing perfect customer service