2023 People & Culture Intern

Job summary

People & Culture Intern is responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Receives an orientation to bp which will introduce the intern to the bp mission and goals and provides them with information about company rules, regulations and procedures. It also introduces the intern to fellow employees who they can go to in the future with questions. As directed, undertakes a meaningful work assignment which may include a project in the Business and to develop practical skills and knowledge and technical competencies. May be required to present results of work assignment/project experience to upper management. Performs a broad range of in order to support the effectiveness of the business.



Coordinates the management, maintenance and administration of office and/or location support activities, managing related projects and coordinating events.



Performs a variety of administrative tasks which may include maintaining all files (both card copies and electronic), calendars, updating procedures, maintaining vacation schedules, process payroll and liaising with the service centre to resolve payroll issues, maintain shift schedules, ordering office supplies, ordering meals, travel/logistical arrangements, processing expense reports, manage, track and report metrics and provide other reports as requested.



Assists with supporting the delivery of correspondence, creating and modifying various documents using Microsoft Office.