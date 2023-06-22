2023 Petroleum Engineer Graduate

Job summary

Role Synopsys

bp 36 months early careers programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future. Early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

This role is responsible for providing petroleum engineering support through use of tools, methodologies and technologies to develop, document and integrate field depletion plans under supervision, and performing ad hoc tasks to support the team through the implementation of well interventions.



Responsibilities :

Supports the monitoring of well performance and base production decline of assigned well stock, tracking daily flowing conditions, facilities reports and well testing results

Works with senior team members to support base production, following Base Management processes to support production forecasts, production optimization, surveillance and well work requirements

Assists the team to plan, gather, monitor and analyse reservoir surveillance for the field, monitoring well integrity and maintaining a live system of well data

Participates in joint well by well reviews on fields to assist in reserves management, identification of well work opportunities and the provision of engineering support

Liaises with operations to optimise well start-up and shut-down procedures, maintaining the priority list. ·Complies with bp’s code of conduct and models bp Who We Are

Essential education and criteria

Degree in Petroleum or Chemical Engineering with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 2021 to 2023

Fluent in English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration

This role is open for Egyptian nationals only.

Applicants must submit a detailed transcript of all courses completed and grades attained to date. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return them to you at a later stage. Once you have submitted your application, however, you will no longer be able to edit it. You can still view your personal profile details in your account.



The One Engineering Programme is a bp global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 24-36 months with the company. While the programme may be delivered differently across the business entities worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates, and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of bp’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.



Desirable Criteria