2023 Petroleum/Reservoir Engineering Intern

Job summary

Petroleum Engineers are a key link between planning and operations. You’ll be adding value through performance optimization and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons. Depending on your team and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences, in:



• Reservoir and Well Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in production forecasting or optimising water and gas injection

• System Optimization: for example in well production optimisation, sand management or artificial lift

• Well Management: for example in well performance tracking, well integrity and operations