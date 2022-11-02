2023 Petrophysicist Graduate

Job summary

Assists in delivering consistent petro physical interpretations for both new and existing wells under supervision, and provides production petro physics support where appropriate, with a focus on integrating new well, cased hole and surveillance data into subsurface products. · Supports the design of data acquisition programmes for new well delivery, surveillance programmes, coring and fluid sampling, as applicable, to address key reservoir uncertainties, working with reservoir engineering, geology and geophysics disciplines to assure the best practices and tools are applied during this process. · Performs tasks to support keeping an up-to-date database of all log and core data, provides appropriate inputs and completes assigned tasks for both new well delivery and surveillance data work flows. · Develops knowledge of the current petro physical workflow for the team, in order to assist senior team members to develop an updated petro physical methodology and workflows, as applicable. · Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct.