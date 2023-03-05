2023 Petrophysicist Graduate

Job summary

The Graduate Programme is a global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 24-36 months with the company. While the programme may be delivered differently across the business entities worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates, and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of bp’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.

bp is currently seeking a Petrophysicist to work primarily with Depletion Management (DM) and/or Area Development Planning (ADP) squad at the Subsurface organization supporting Block 61 development. The successful candidate will be joining a 2 rig drilling operation +10 wells per year. The Petrophysicist will be required to support the subsurface planning, formation evaluation and review of all the new well activity in Khazzan and Ghazeer areas; and support other Squads such as Production and Stimulation. He/she will be required to witness logging operations through field visits.