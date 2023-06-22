2023 Process Engineer Graduate

Job summary

Role Synopsys

One Engineering is a bp global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 36 months with the company. Our early careers programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future. Early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



Reporting to the Process Engineering Team Lead within the Engineering Services Organization based in Cairo Office, the Process Engineering Graduate will work closely with various disciplines across the organizations and the Mechanical Engineering Equipment Class Owners to gain the necessary development skills to act as a process engineering focal point.



The role presents a rare opportunity to be part of establishing a new operating centre which will aspire to the highest operating standards, comparable with the best of bp facilities worldwide.



Key Accountabilities

Participate in all Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) related activity within the team.

Gain the necessary knowledge to understand the mechanical engineering design and operations principles and philosophies used within BP and industry and apply them during day to day activities

Participate in reviewing and responding to Engineering Queries and Inspection Anomalies raised by various disciplines that require mechanical engineering input.

Form Part of investigation teams and participates in Root Cause Failure Analysis reviews of various mechanical systems.

Participate and take part of RBI and RBA reviews for pressure relief systems

Take part in supporting contractor delivered activities and support the generation of execution work packs

Carry out engineering tasks assigned by the engineering team.

Carry out Equipment Class Owner tasks as delegated by the Static and Rotating Equipment Class Owners

Work towards chartered engineer accreditation and graduation from Challenge Program.

Essential education and criteria

Degree in Chemical/Process Engineering with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 2021 to 2023

Good English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration

This role is open for Egyptian nationals only.

Applicants must submit a detailed transcript of all courses completed and grades attained to date. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return them to you at a later stage. Once you have submitted your application, however, you will no longer be able to edit it. You can still view your personal profile details in your account.

The One Engineering Programme is a bp global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 24-36 months with the company. While the programme may be delivered differently across the business entities worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates, and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of bp’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.

Desirable Criteria

Drive: You’ll take the initiative and be proactive. You’ll be persistent and willing to go the extra mile. As well as identifying and seizing opportunities, you’ll want to discover new ways to do things safer better faster and more effectively.

Analytical and Creative Mind: You’ll be able to explain your thinking to identify implications and causal relationships to see why things happen and to consider different options. You’ll apply logic to make the complex simple and find creative solutions to problems.

Teamwork: You’ll be able to see things from someone else perspective. You’ll successfully build and maintain relationships, working co-operatively with others.

