2023 Procurement Graduate

Job summary

The purpose of the Procurement Function is to maximize the value of third party spend for the business. Procurement function is divided into the following organizational teams: Category Teams, Materials Management and Warehousing, functional performance management and process and systems underpinning Procurement activities. As such, we’ll look to you to assume broad responsibility for much of procurement and supply chain activity. You could find yourself: helping to develop and implement procurement strategies and tactics for your assigned areas; playing an instrumental role in supplier performance management — from initial market assessments through to contract award and beyond; Gaining experience in various business areas; Functional performance management activities, Materials management improvement projects

Your work will bring you into a global network of specialized management professionals, working within Upstream. During your time on the procurement graduate programme, you’ll develop your competencies in the strategic and operational areas of procurement. These areas include Category management and contracting; E-procurement; Strategic sourcing; Materials management; Performance management.



