2023 Procurement-Intern

Job summary

The purpose of the Procurement Function is to maximize the value of third party spend for the business. Procurement function is divided into the following organizational teams: Category Teams, Materials Management and Warehousing, functional performance management and process and systems underpinning Procurement activities. During the internship, you will get an assignment project which will continue throughout the duration of the internship. As a Summer Intern, you could be involved in supporting procurement team, performance management and process improvement initiatives, materials management projects and more to count.