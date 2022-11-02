Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. 2023 Rotating Equipment Engineering Graduate

2023 Rotating Equipment Engineering Graduate

2023 Rotating Equipment Engineering Graduate

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 142225BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Mechanical engineers hold a variety of specializations. They can specialize in rotating equipment such as compressors, turbines, and gearboxes; they can specialize in integrity management of the entire operation; or they can focus on mechanical systems such as process equipment, vessels, piping, valves, fittings, and flexible hoses. Regardless of the specialization, mechanical engineers are called upon to participate in discipline specific design reviews, HSE reviews, task risk assessments, commissioning and start-up of new or modified equipment, and problem resolution.

The global operations organization is responsible for safe, reliable and compliant operations, including upstream production assets and midstream transportation and processing activities.

n/a

Apply Search all jobs at bp