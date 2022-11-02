2023 Rotating Equipment Engineering Intern

Job summary

The rotating equipment engineering interns provide mechanical engineering support to Midstream or Offshore facilities. They will support the team in managing of vendors and contractors which are utilized to support ongoing operations and maintenance activities. The rotating equipment interns are provided with opportunity to gain and learn awareness of bp engineering standards and practices, make visits to operating sites to enrich operations knowledge, support the Area’s self-verification efforts and improve working relationship with site Operations. Interns will be attending meetings with peers and bp employees, prepare the presentation about the internship at the end of the internship and make sure that any action that an intern takes is comply with all bp requirements related to the safety and Ethics and Compliance. This role is based in bp’s Baku Offices and will require limited travelling to the offshore / onshore sites.