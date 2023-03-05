Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. 2023 Wells Completion, Intervention and Integrity Engineering Graduate

2023 Wells Completion, Intervention and Integrity Engineering Graduate

2023 Wells Completion, Intervention and Integrity Engineering Graduate

  • Location Oman - Central - Muscat
  • Travel required
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 146055BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Graduate Programme is a global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 24-36 months with the company. While the programme may be delivered differently across the business entities worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates, and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of bp’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.
Wells Completion, Interventions and Integrity Engineering is part of the Wells discipline whose goal is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable wells. Working as a Completion, Interventions and Integrity Engineer, you will develop creative solutions and design well programs to repair wellbores and optimize production rates over the life of the well. These types of operations are typically varied and involve acquiring surveillance data, performing well diagnostic tests to determine reasons for well loss of productivity, performing stimulation treatments, altering the state of the well for different service, enhancing its production, restoring the integrity of the wellbore, and eventually plugging and abandoning the wellbore at the end of the well life.

Apply Search all jobs at bp