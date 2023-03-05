2023 Wells Completion, Intervention and Integrity Engineering Graduate

Job summary

The Graduate Programme is a global initiative for new graduate recruits in their first 24-36 months with the company. While the programme may be delivered differently across the business entities worldwide, the common purpose is to develop new graduates, and provide them with intensive training. This program is part of bp’s focus on career development and lifelong learning.

Wells Completion, Interventions and Integrity Engineering is part of the Wells discipline whose goal is to deliver safe, compliant, and reliable wells. Working as a Completion, Interventions and Integrity Engineer, you will develop creative solutions and design well programs to repair wellbores and optimize production rates over the life of the well. These types of operations are typically varied and involve acquiring surveillance data, performing well diagnostic tests to determine reasons for well loss of productivity, performing stimulation treatments, altering the state of the well for different service, enhancing its production, restoring the integrity of the wellbore, and eventually plugging and abandoning the wellbore at the end of the well life.