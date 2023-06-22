2023 Wells Engineer Graduate

Job summary

Role Synopsis

bp 36-month early careers programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future. Early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.



Responsibilities:

Participate in all Safety & Environmental related activity within the team; Assist in preparation of drilling Completions or Interventions programs.

Drilling: Prepare cost and time estimates for drilling operations.

Ensure equipment is available for on time delivery to the rig. Prepare drilling engineering modelling as required to support planning and ongoing drilling operations.

Collect and analyse data to assist in optimising rig-site drilling activities and future well programmes, such as torque & drag, and hole cleaning. Perform calculations such as hydraulics, Leak Off Tests, casing/tubing tallies, cement volumes etc.

Assist with the capture of Lessons Learned from rig site personnel. Collate data for end of well reports. Promote teamwork attitude between bp & third parties engaged in well delivery

Ensure cost tracking of all rig-site operations is accurate. Link with the onshore team to ensure good communication and well delivery aligned to the established bp process

Essential education and criteria

Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum, Wells, Industrial, Chemical, Process, Civil or Mechanical Engineering (Marine/Naval Engineering, Mining/Metallurgy Engineering, Offshore Engineering, Operations & Project Engineering) with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 2021 to 2023

Good English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration

This role is open for Egyptian nationals only.

Applicants must submit a detailed transcript of all courses completed and grades attained to date. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return them to you at a later stage. Once you have submitted your application, however, you will no longer be able to edit it. You can still view your personal profile details in your account.

Production & Operations is our largest entity and is transforming our hydrocarbon business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future by. Early careers who join the Production & Operations early careers programme will follow one of four tracks: hse+c, wells, subsurface, or project controls / construction management. The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework of ‘non-technical’ skills to support building personal effectiveness skills.

Responsibilities:

Participate in all Safety & Environmental related activity within the team; Assist in preparation of drilling Completions or Interventions programs.

Drilling: Prepare cost and time estimates for drilling operations.

Ensure equipment is available for on time delivery to the rig. Prepare drilling engineering modelling as required to support planning and ongoing drilling operations.

Collect and analyse data to assist in optimising rig-site drilling activities and future well programmes, such as torque & drag, and hole cleaning. Perform calculations such as hydraulics, Leak Off Tests, casing/tubing tallies, cement volumes etc.

Assist with the capture of Lessons Learned from rig site personnel. Collate data for end of well reports. Promote teamwork attitude between bp & third parties engaged in well delivery

Ensure cost tracking of all rig-site operations is accurate. Link with the onshore team to ensure good communication and well delivery aligned to the established bp process

Note: This job will require frequent offshore travel for periods up to 2 weeks.

Completions: Develop understanding of how variety of complex completion equipment work and make sure they are tested and prepared in time for onsite operations. Evaluate different completion options and select appropriate using detailed risk/benefit and cost/benefit analysis. Completion engineer will use numerous software to assure right completion design is chosen for the specific well. Completion Engineer works very closely with other disciplines like Drilling, Completion, Petroleum and Reservoir engineering, Purchasing and Contracting. Provide daily engineering oversight to assure operations are conducted as planned and in safe manner.

Essential education and criteria

Degree in Marine/Naval Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining/Metallurgy Engineering, Offshore Engineering, Operations & Project Engineering with accumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher (Priority will be given to highest GPA)

Graduated/graduating from 2021 to 2023

Good English and Arabic communication skills, both oral and written

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational abilities, able to work to deadlines.

Willingness to travel to remote areas for extended duration

Desirable Criteria

Drive: You’ll take the initiative and be proactive. You’ll be persistent and willing to go the extra mile. As well as identifying and seizing opportunities, you’ll want to discover new ways to do things safer better faster and more effectively.

Analytical and Creative Mind: You’ll be able to explain your thinking to identify implications and causal relationships to see why things happen and to consider different options. You’ll apply logic to make the complex simple and find creative solutions to problems.

Teamwork: You’ll be able to see things from someone else perspective. You’ll successfully build and maintain relationships, working co-operatively with others.

This role is open for Egyptian nationals only.

Applicants must submit a detailed transcript of all courses completed and grades attained to date. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return to them at a later stage. Once you have submitted your application, however, you will no longer be able to edit it. You can still view your personal profile details in your account.