2023 Wells Engineer Graduate

Role Synopsis
bp 36-month early careers programme designed to create a pipeline of diverse professional engineers who are high-performers, have broad discipline experience, a transferable skills-set, leading through the energy transition, and solving the most complex problems of today and of the future. Early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.
Responsibilities:
Production & Operations is our largest entity and is transforming our hydrocarbon business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future by. Early careers who join the Production & Operations early careers programme will follow one of four tracks: hse+c, wells, subsurface, or project controls / construction management. The programme supports transition from university to discipline professional and provides a framework of ‘non-technical’ skills to support building personal effectiveness skills.
Responsibilities: