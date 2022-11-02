2023 Wells Engineering Intern

Job summary

As a bp Wells Summer Intern you’ll have a great opportunity to find out more about how hydrocarbon producing Wells are built and run by bp to deliver the energy the world needs.

During your internship you’ll be a member of one of our onshore teams in one of the Drilling, Completions, Intervention or Integrity sub-disciplines, which look after how our Wells are designed, constructed, maintained and operated. As part of that team you’ll be expected to use your initiative, problem solving, collaborative and organisational skills under the guidance of an experienced engineer, to deliver the solution to a challenging project that addresses one of the current issues that your Wells team faces.

You’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, and encouragement and advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group of all disciplines, to find out as much as possible about the other teams, disciplines and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business.

As part of your internship there will be an opportunity for you to present your project as a poster session to the wider bp community.This allows you to showcase your achievements, and gain recognition for the work and value you’ve added to the business during your time at bp.

The precise nature of your role and project will be determined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

• A specific project(s) which could range from casing design for part of a wellbore, a risk assessment, a cost-benefit analysis, optimisation of a well configuration to improve reliability, evaluating a new technology, working with a supplier to plan and deliver offshore work, among others

• Contributing ideas to and performing activities as part of the teams on-going work, shadowing and learning from the engineers already in the team

• Building relationships across the various Wells teams, Offshore teams constructing the Wells and other disciplines such as Subsurface, Finance, Supply-Chain

• Organising visits to vendors and suppliers to see and feel the equipment used in well operations and construction (subject to restrictions due to pandemic)

• Showcasing your project to the rest of the business

• Joining in with and/or helping organise various extra-curricular groups. These include our Intern and Graduate Social Groups, Lunch & Learns, and a variety of Diversity & Inclusion groups such as bp Pride and Women’s International Network