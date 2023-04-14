2023 bp Geology Internship Programme (for 2024 Graduate)

Job summary

Be Part of Reimaging Energy



At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our early careers hires are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. Now this is the part where you come in! ​



About the Programme

Designed for 3rd Year or Final Year Students, our 12-week Summer Internship Programme commences in June 2023 and will based in Jakarta office. It is the perfect opportunity for you to immerse yourself in bp and gain invaluable insight as to what it will be like on our Graduate Programme.



As a bp Intern, you’ll gain insight into the real world of business. You’ll execute and deliver a multi-discipline role within a team environment which will ultimately contribute to the achievement of bp’s reimagined strategy. Our internships will be in Geology team. You’ll experience on-the- job learning along with curated development training to suit your role.



You’ll become part of a collaborative and inclusive workplace as you build on your technical and interpersonal skills. Working across teams and functions, you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields. Within our internship space, we’re looking for individuals with foundational knowledge in business analysis, modelling and strategy.



As a bp intern, you will have an interest and/or skill in delivering economic value back to a business, identifying solutions and strategies resulting in cost savings and a natural negotiation style. No matter where you work at BP, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with on-going support and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.



About You

You will be 3rd Year or Final Year Students with well-rounded life experiences. Your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience - everything from customer service to industry experience is great! You’ll have strong organisational skills and the ability to deliver results in a collaborative environment. Your agility to learn and adapt will be key along with the energy, motivation and ownership to make the most of this fantastic opportunity.



You must be comfortable making courageous and bold decisions, have digital fluency, a keen eye for analytics and the insights they provide. You’ll have career aspirations within a customer-centric and innovative convenience & retail business within a leading Integrated Energy Company.



To be eligible for the Internship Programme program you have to meet following criteria:

Indonesian citizens

Graduate by 2024

Bachelor's or Master's degree in geology will be an advantage (optional)



Opportunities are available in Jakarta