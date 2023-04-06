2023 bp Graduate Program_ Marketing & Sales_Shanghai

Job summary

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our Graduates are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in!



You’ll be undergoing a world-class 3-year program with choice, flexibility, and wellbeing at its heart. Our hybrid workplace will enable you to enjoy work-life balance as we place trust in our team to deliver results working from home and the office.



You’ll enjoy:

A ‘real job’ with ‘real accountability’ in two diverse role rotations with additional project experiences, tailored to build your capability

An immersive and supportive onboarding program, a buddy to help guide your first weeks & a mentor to help with your long-term career goals

Formal and informal training and development activities that build your technical and non-technical skillset

The opportunity to build a strong network of local and international peers, senior leaders and technical experts who will help guide and mentor you

A competitive salary package , access to fuel discount, bonus and share program

As a Sales & Marketing Graduate you

Have a customer focus mindset; you can put yourself into the shoes of the customer when building offer development and loyalty strategies

Are creative and innovative; a ‘big picture’ thinker who thrives on using data insights to drive loyalty and value for our customers

Are fulfilled from delivering value to the customer, our internal business, and external customers

Are digital savvy and wanting to use technology to enhance our customer experience

Enjoy building strong partnerships and hold the ability to use multiple styles and channels to adapt to the customer

Will be studying a business and/or arts degree with majors in Sales, Marketing and Trading (or related fields is desirable)

Our previous sales and marketing graduates are now in all parts of the bp business. Some examples of the varied positions some of them are in now: China Marine Sales Lead, Retail Category Food Lead, Market Strategist for Trading and Shipping, Convenience Growth Manager, Offer Development Lead, Transformation Lead.

About You

You are passionate about reimagining energy for people and our planet. You’ll bring well-rounded life experience, and your strong academic results will be supported by some work experience, everything from customer service to industry experience is great! We know you’re early in your career – we don’t expect you to be an expert.

To be eligible for this program you are:

In your final year of study ( graduation time : before July 2023 )

Graduated within one year working experience

About the Benefits

Competitive Salary Package + bp Superannuation Plan

Excellent Work-Life Balance & Flexible Working Arrangements

Collaborative Environment that Celebrates Achievements, Diversity & Culture

Career Development and Mentoring Programs in a Global Organisation

