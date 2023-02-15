2023 bp MY GBS Data Operations summer internship programme

Are you in?
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.
About the roles
As a Master Data Intern, you will be joining our growing Data Management team – a function delivering a range of master data services for bp businesses and enabling functions on finance, vendor, customer, material, pricing and product data. You will have the opportunity to administer large data sets and involve in the data quality assurance processes.
As the Global Business Services (GBS) organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in six core areas:
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.Application Process
As the above