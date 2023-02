2023 bp MY GBS Data Operations summer internship programme

Job summary

Are you in?

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver our ambitions.



About the roles



As a Master Data Intern, you will be joining our growing Data Management team – a function delivering a range of master data services for bp businesses and enabling functions on finance, vendor, customer, material, pricing and product data. You will have the opportunity to administer large data sets and involve in the data quality assurance processes.

Data Processing: Creates, updates and validates master data to ensure data input is consistent with the data standards, timely and meets the required levels of completeness.

Creates, updates and validates master data to ensure data input is consistent with the data standards, timely and meets the required levels of completeness. Data Quality: Executes data cleansing activities and extracts data performance reports for data integrity and compliance measures.

Continuous Improvement: Provide analysis and feedback/suggestion on any discrepancies detected to improve existing processes for efficiencies, and quality as well as build robust control and compliance.

Provide analysis and feedback/suggestion on any discrepancies detected to improve existing processes for efficiencies, and quality as well as build robust control and compliance. Documentation: Develop and update process documents / procedure to ensure thoroughness in process documentation are in place to reflect any operational changes.



As the Global Business Services (GBS) organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in six core areas:

Risk and control : Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks. Process effectiveness : Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time. Process efficiency : Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes. Quality service : Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people. Capability : Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process. Business Partnering : Establishing a business strong understanding and developing a professional guidance to optimize and increase the business with our stakeholders and customer

To apply to this role, you will preferably need a 3.2 CGPA and above , or equivalent, in business admin , Financial technology, Data operation or related technical or business field

, or equivalent, in , or related technical or business field You’ll also need to be in your final year of study or have 2 more years left

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel will be added advantage.

Ability to learn fast, multi-task and self-manage priorities.

Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Candidates that can join on 6th June 2023 only will be considered

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal-opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Online application, Online Tests, Video interview, Technical Interview, Offer and feedback

